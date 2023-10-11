 Skip to content

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless update for 11 October 2023

2023-10-11 - PC Version 1.05

2023-10-11 - PC Version 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Doods,

We've released an update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address a critical crash introduced last update.

  • Fixed a crash introduced in 1.04 when trying to add a character to Ranked Battle Shop when there are empty equipment slots in your party.

We've also provided a couple previous versions under the Beta branch functionality on Steam.

Please continue to discuss issues you may have in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.

