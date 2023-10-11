- Quality of Life Updates!
- Added "Save Project As" to file menu.
- Added dirty (*) in window title, to indicate that the project is not saved; disappears when saved.
- Doodads no longer require "Visual" to be set (will eventually matter when 3D becomes a thing).
- Lights, Encounter Regions, Battle Focal Points, all support Undo/Redo.
- Fixed an issue with Hue-Shift not being honored on characters.
- Fixed an issue with spawning entities.
RPG Architect update for 11 October 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fix (Quality of Life Edition)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
