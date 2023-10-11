 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 11 October 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fix (Quality of Life Edition)

Build 12416766

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quality of Life Updates!
  • Added "Save Project As" to file menu.
  • Added dirty (*) in window title, to indicate that the project is not saved; disappears when saved.
  • Doodads no longer require "Visual" to be set (will eventually matter when 3D becomes a thing).
  • Lights, Encounter Regions, Battle Focal Points, all support Undo/Redo.
  • Fixed an issue with Hue-Shift not being honored on characters.
  • Fixed an issue with spawning entities.

