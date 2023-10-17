 Skip to content

Hotel Renovator update for 17 October 2023

Hotel Renovator's Indoor Garden Room & Furniture Set DLC is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 12416746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Renovators!

We're thrilled to announce that our latest DLC, Indoor Garden Room & Furniture Set, is now available! Prepare to embark on a magical journey of horticultural delight and hotel design like never before.

What awaits you in the [b]Indoor Garden Room & Furniture Set DLC? [/b]

  • Renovate an utterly new rooftop area.
  • Transform your hotel rooms into lush, enchanting indoor gardens.
  • Customize your botanical paradise with a wide array of plant species and garden-themed decor.
  • Unlock a world of creativity with new garden-themed items.

This DLC is a dream come true for those wishing for their own garden oasis inside a hotel. It's time to turn your hotel into a botanical wonderland where the magic of nature and the world of hospitality collide.


Share your stunning garden designs, tips, and tricks with fellow Hotel Renovator players on our Steam Community page and official Discord server. We can't wait to see the incredible green spaces you create!

Thank you for your continued support and creativity in making Hotel Renovator the best it can be.

Happy renovating!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

