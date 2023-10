Hello Artists!

The Hillside content update is live and a new area in Graffiti Paradise has been unlocked! Hillside is a quaint little slice of a scenic port district that features narrow alleys, clustered rooftops and new places to spray up your work.

Additionally a new tool can be unlocked in your roster; the Paint Gun! Featuring a water setting, it allows you to paint in those tough to reach areas and make more of a mess all over the world!

Happy painting!