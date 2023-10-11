Turkish Translation + Other Notes on Game Development!

-Added a new language option: Turkish! (Thanks An_Antkeeper!)

-It should default to whatever you use on your computer if it's a first boot, but otherwise, you need to set it yourself.

-There may be some issues, please point them out on the discussion board and we'll get them fixed ASAP.

-Adjusted some menu UI to look cleaner.

-Corrected some spelling and grammar mistakes in English.

-Fixed an issue with the song "Finale" not looping correctly, thank goodness.

-Fixed an issue with some enemies having their collisions still collidable by Lira when they're defeated.

-Fixed an issue when loading where Lira may not have her maximum health. What an odd glitch.

-Fixed an issue on WMU difficulty where a salmon upgrade has an invisible collision.

So for those of you asking, why the occasion? Well, I wanted to do something major, and things haven't been amazing lately in the game development sphere. Unity is getting quite a bit greedy, and even though they walked back on some of their decisions, I'm unsure about continuing to support them. Because of that, I wanted to try something more interesting. An_Antkeeper approached me with an idea of translating Necrolepsy, and in all honesty, I wasn't going to do it at first, but something told me I should, so I decided to go with it, pay him appropriately and we got a translation going. I wanted to be sure I knew how this worked so I could implement something similar in future titles. I think I figured it out pretty well, and it's very fast + efficient.

But, looking through the old code made me realize that it's for sure time to move on. I keep looking at it with ways I'd want to fix it. However, actually trying to fix this game's code is just a nightmare waiting to happen, pun intended. So with that, this is Necrolepsy's final hurrah, and the only thing I'd ever do would be simple bug fixes and maybe another couple translations here and there. If I do those, those aren't happening for a while. I really really need to rest and get some of my gas back since I've been running on fumes for the past few days.

With that, enjoy this hurrah! There's more to come from me in the future, and I can't wait to show you more.