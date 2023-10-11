Read changelog

Critical:

Fixed the problem of missing a working day, which led to crashes and the game not working correctly

Fixed a bug with exiting the action menu when servicing clients

Visual changes:

Added menu stands for restaurants where you can see the list of dishes, their status and price

Added tablet with task list

Added billboard in the city

Bugs:

Fixed a bug when the waiter served one table and ignored all the others

Fixed a bug in the sound of toilet stalls

Fixed a bug where the competitor's waiters did not issue orders, which greatly spoiled his rating

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to rehire an employee who was fired

Changes in mechanics:

Added food delivery mechanics

Having a waiter on shift is no longer necessary to open a restaurant

Any available waiter can bring the order to the client. Previously, the dish was brought by the waiter who served these clients

Client event chance reduced from 33% to 15%

Added price management for the restaurant menu

Added goal mechanics for winning

Added mechanics for renting advertisements on billboards

Added mechanics for hiring a promoter who distributes leaflets near your restaurant

Added mechanics for cleaning up trash and dirty dishes

Customers leave stains on the table that need to be wiped, otherwise this will affect the assessment of the cleanliness of the establishment for future visitors

Waiters clear dirty dishes from tables

New system for ordering dishes by the client:

customers do not order overpriced dishes

reduce the service rating for dishes that are not available for order due to the lack of products for them

New mechanics for clogged and unclogged toilets

Other:

Now it gets dark from 18:00

Adjustments to client positions at the table, now the client’s legs do not fall into the floor

Added autosave