Read changelog

Critical:
Fixed the problem of missing a working day, which led to crashes and the game not working correctly
Fixed a bug with exiting the action menu when servicing clients
Visual changes:
Added menu stands for restaurants where you can see the list of dishes, their status and price
Added tablet with task list
Added billboard in the city
Bugs:
Fixed a bug when the waiter served one table and ignored all the others
Fixed a bug in the sound of toilet stalls
Fixed a bug where the competitor's waiters did not issue orders, which greatly spoiled his rating
Fixed a bug that made it impossible to rehire an employee who was fired
Changes in mechanics:
Added food delivery mechanics
Having a waiter on shift is no longer necessary to open a restaurant
Any available waiter can bring the order to the client. Previously, the dish was brought by the waiter who served these clients
Client event chance reduced from 33% to 15%
Added price management for the restaurant menu
Added goal mechanics for winning
Added mechanics for renting advertisements on billboards
Added mechanics for hiring a promoter who distributes leaflets near your restaurant
Added mechanics for cleaning up trash and dirty dishes
Customers leave stains on the table that need to be wiped, otherwise this will affect the assessment of the cleanliness of the establishment for future visitors
Waiters clear dirty dishes from tables
New system for ordering dishes by the client:
- customers do not order overpriced dishes
- reduce the service rating for dishes that are not available for order due to the lack of products for them
New mechanics for clogged and unclogged toilets
Other:
Now it gets dark from 18:00
Adjustments to client positions at the table, now the client’s legs do not fall into the floor
Added autosave
Changed files in this update