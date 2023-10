This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

Popping in to let you all know that there's a Garden Galaxy update planned for 16th October, which will feature a new set of Autumn themed items 🍂

I can't believe it's been almost 10 months since Garden Galaxy released already. It's still amazing to see players have fun discovering items, creating scenes or simply hoarding stuff! Just check out some of the community screenshots - you guys are the best, thank you <3