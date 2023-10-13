Halloween Update

Features and customizations
- You can now craft corodium ingots from iron and lime slime, which are needed for the corodium scythe.
- You can now craft slime walls from green slime.
- You can now craft beeswax from honeycomb.
- You now need crafted or waxed wooden rods for tools.
- When using the mouse and keyboard, the inventory [e] and interaction [f] buttons are now separated.
- The input hints at the top-right of the screen have been reworked.
- The farmland texture has been completely reworked and the renderer is now slightly more performant.
- Water is now animated.
- You can now feed animals, but this has no further effect yet.
- New Achievements, for the first death and the creation of farmland, are now available.
- All collected items are now displayed, similar to new items.
- Items can now have multiple actions. For example, you can now eat raw potatoes as well as plant them.
- Attacks now trigger one animation frame earlier.
- All weapon images have been reworked.
- Weapon balancing has been improved.
- You can now create stone fireplaces as an alternative light source.
- You can now make beds out of birch wood.
- The inventory graphics of the furnaces have been slightly optimized.
- Slime sounds are now slightly quieter.
- Path stones are now picked up directly into the inventory.
Bugfixes
- When decorating tables, for example, in a certain case the wrong item was taken from the inventory, causing the wrong durability to be applied.
- To interact with NPCs, it was previously necessary to interact with the field they were on. Now the NPC's graphic can be clicked more directly.
- The animations of the gold weapons were not displayed properly.
- In some furnaces it was difficult to select the fuel item slot via controller.
- In some cases, the player character was displayed above the bedspread when sleeping.
Known bugs
- Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
- Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battle place of "Blargh the Great Devourer".
Coming soon
- Map generator improvements.
