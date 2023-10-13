 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 13 October 2023

Halloween Update

A World of Little Legends update for 13 October 2023

Halloween Update

Features and customizations

  • You can now craft corodium ingots from iron and lime slime, which are needed for the corodium scythe.
  • You can now craft slime walls from green slime.
  • You can now craft beeswax from honeycomb.
  • You now need crafted or waxed wooden rods for tools.
  • When using the mouse and keyboard, the inventory [e] and interaction [f] buttons are now separated.
  • The input hints at the top-right of the screen have been reworked.
  • The farmland texture has been completely reworked and the renderer is now slightly more performant.
  • Water is now animated.
  • You can now feed animals, but this has no further effect yet.
  • New Achievements, for the first death and the creation of farmland, are now available.
  • All collected items are now displayed, similar to new items.
  • Items can now have multiple actions. For example, you can now eat raw potatoes as well as plant them.
  • Attacks now trigger one animation frame earlier.
  • All weapon images have been reworked.
  • Weapon balancing has been improved.
  • You can now create stone fireplaces as an alternative light source.
  • You can now make beds out of birch wood.
  • The inventory graphics of the furnaces have been slightly optimized.
  • Slime sounds are now slightly quieter.
  • Path stones are now picked up directly into the inventory.

Bugfixes

  • When decorating tables, for example, in a certain case the wrong item was taken from the inventory, causing the wrong durability to be applied.
  • To interact with NPCs, it was previously necessary to interact with the field they were on. Now the NPC's graphic can be clicked more directly.
  • The animations of the gold weapons were not displayed properly.
  • In some furnaces it was difficult to select the fuel item slot via controller.
  • In some cases, the player character was displayed above the bedspread when sleeping.

Known bugs

  • Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
  • Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battle place of "Blargh the Great Devourer".

Coming soon

  • Map generator improvements.

