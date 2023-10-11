 Skip to content

Layers of Fear update for 11 October 2023

New and free chapter!

Layers of Fear update for 11 October 2023

We are excited to announce that a new and free chapter will soon be released for all Layers of Fear owners, to be made available on the 24th of October, coinciding with the studio's birthday. Lights! Camera! Action!

