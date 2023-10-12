0️⃣ SNF Perk #3 0️⃣ (patch v0.814)

Hi Time Survivors,
Time for the daily perk!
🗹 Perk #1 (Tuesday): Ancient Latin Language
🗹 Perk #2 (today): New Languages + New Shrinker Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)
🗹 Perk #3 (Thursday): Retro Look Filter
☐ Perk #4 (Friday): New Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)
You will find a new switch in the game options("Retro Mode"), this is what you'd get when in game:
PATCH NOTES 0.814
[Gameplay Changes]
- Time Circles are slightly easier now: # of Flying Pests -20%, circle size increased
[QoL]
- Retro Look Filter
- Few typos fixed
_Yes, the new weapons will be available only in Time Survivors demo: if you haven't switched yet, do it now: it's the same game as Chapter 0 but with additional content (more characters, more stages, more weapon) AND you will keep all your current unlocks\progress!_
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/
Thanks for playing our game!
- Cris, DDT, Lele (Lunar Chili team)
