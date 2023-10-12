0️⃣ SNF Perk #3 0️⃣ (patch v0.814)

Hi Time Survivors,

Time for the daily perk!

🗹 Perk #1 (Tuesday): Ancient Latin Language

🗹 Perk #2 (today): New Languages + New Shrinker Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)

🗹 Perk #3 (Thursday): Retro Look Filter

☐ Perk #4 (Friday): New Weapon (only in TS demo, not in Chapter 0!)

You will find a new switch in the game options("Retro Mode"), this is what you'd get when in game:



PATCH NOTES 0.814

[Gameplay Changes]

Time Circles are slightly easier now: # of Flying Pests -20%, circle size increased

[QoL]

Retro Look Filter

Few typos fixed

_Yes, the new weapons will be available only in Time Survivors demo: if you haven't switched yet, do it now: it's the same game as Chapter 0 but with additional content (more characters, more stages, more weapon) AND you will keep all your current unlocks\progress!_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Thanks for playing our game!