 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BIT.TRIP RERUNNER update for 11 October 2023

NEW MUSIC UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12416146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content Update 1: Music to Bonk To is live!

This update includes several bug fixes and adds five new "songs" to RUNNER MAKER!

We would love to thank everyone who has requested features or has helped us find bugs.

Five new songs available in RUNNER MAKER:

  • Lunar Leap (160bpm) - MOON inspired
  • Mine Over Matter (160bpm) - WILDERNESS inspired
  • Metro Mayhem (200bpm) - CITY inspired
  • Retro Ambient - Make your own bloopy masterpiece using sounds from the original BIT.TRIP RUNNER retro levels
  • No Music - ...

Bug Fixes:

  • Added scrolling to the Community Zone News pane
  • Updated the garbage ball to help differentiate it from Block Beats
  • Added ability to like/favorite levels from the Browse Levels menu
  • Added ability to toggle the Retro Static Effect on/off
  • Added ability to toggle between classic and default Mode Up voices
  • Softened the difficulty in BIT.TRIP RUNNER Retro Challenges 2-5 and 3-11
  • Improved vibration for PlayStation and Xbox controllers
  • General bug fixes
Read some Reviews!

I have had an incredible time with BIT.TRIP RERUNNER. There is so much replayability here.

...an adrenaline-pumping experience that will keep you hooked for hours on end


For a detailed update list, visit us on Discord:
[linktr.ee/choiceprovisions](linktr.ee/choiceprovisions)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2222542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link