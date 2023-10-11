NEW MUSIC UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12416146 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 19:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This update includes several bug fixes and adds five new "songs" to RUNNER MAKER!

We would love to thank everyone who has requested features or has helped us find bugs.

Five new songs available in RUNNER MAKER:

Lunar Leap (160bpm) - MOON inspired

- MOON inspired Mine Over Matter (160bpm) - WILDERNESS inspired

- WILDERNESS inspired Metro Mayhem (200bpm) - CITY inspired

- CITY inspired Retro Ambient - Make your own bloopy masterpiece using sounds from the original BIT.TRIP RUNNER retro levels

- Make your own bloopy masterpiece using sounds from the original BIT.TRIP RUNNER retro levels No Music - ...

Bug Fixes:

Added scrolling to the Community Zone News pane

Updated the garbage ball to help differentiate it from Block Beats

Added ability to like/favorite levels from the Browse Levels menu

Added ability to toggle the Retro Static Effect on/off

Added ability to toggle between classic and default Mode Up voices

Softened the difficulty in BIT.TRIP RUNNER Retro Challenges 2-5 and 3-11

Improved vibration for PlayStation and Xbox controllers

General bug fixes

Read some Reviews!

I have had an incredible time with BIT.TRIP RERUNNER. There is so much replayability here.

...an adrenaline-pumping experience that will keep you hooked for hours on end



For a detailed update list, visit us on Discord:

[linktr.ee/choiceprovisions](linktr.ee/choiceprovisions)