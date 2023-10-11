NEW MUSIC UPDATE!

Content Update 1: Music to Bonk To is live!
This update includes several bug fixes and adds five new "songs" to RUNNER MAKER!
We would love to thank everyone who has requested features or has helped us find bugs.
Five new songs available in RUNNER MAKER:
- Lunar Leap (160bpm) - MOON inspired
- Mine Over Matter (160bpm) - WILDERNESS inspired
- Metro Mayhem (200bpm) - CITY inspired
- Retro Ambient - Make your own bloopy masterpiece using sounds from the original BIT.TRIP RUNNER retro levels
- No Music - ...
Bug Fixes:
- Added scrolling to the Community Zone News pane
- Updated the garbage ball to help differentiate it from Block Beats
- Added ability to like/favorite levels from the Browse Levels menu
- Added ability to toggle the Retro Static Effect on/off
- Added ability to toggle between classic and default Mode Up voices
- Softened the difficulty in BIT.TRIP RUNNER Retro Challenges 2-5 and 3-11
- Improved vibration for PlayStation and Xbox controllers
- General bug fixes
Read some Reviews!
I have had an incredible time with BIT.TRIP RERUNNER. There is so much replayability here.
...an adrenaline-pumping experience that will keep you hooked for hours on end
For a detailed update list, visit us on Discord:
[linktr.ee/choiceprovisions](linktr.ee/choiceprovisions)
