En Garde! update for 11 October 2023

Patch note 1.0.5: even more cheesy banter + a few surprises!

11 October 2023

Greetings, swashbucklers!

Whether you're currently enjoying En Garde, planning to discover it or to return playing it, here's a new patch full of fixes that will improve your experience with the game!
Now that the game is getting closer to a definitive state, we are looking into bringing it to consoles. We'll share more news about this as soon as we can!

Full patch note:

  • Many fixes for character barks (lines said by characters during gameplay) to allow a variety of new barks to be heard from most characters.
  • Various fixes for barks to have less barks interruptions and more coherent barks.
  • Improved reliability of hearing taunt barks from Adalia when using the taunt button.
  • Added some missing story dialogues and tweaked some dialogues staging.
  • Added a different rapier model to elite soldiers.
  • Removed the gain of fatigue damage on health loss for Count-Duke and Captain.
  • Changed the effect of weapon racks on count-duke to make it the same as for Captain.
  • “Surprise kick” skill snaps better on the target, increased snapping range for all skills.
  • Boss hud now displays total health of all bosses if there are multiple (for arena mode legend difficulty).
  • Fixed an issue where Count-Duke and captain would not resist crates and barrels when they are enraged.
  • Fixed an issue where Count-Duke and Soldiers would try to reach their spawn point after you reloaded checkpoint in the final boss.
  • Fixed an issue on Count-Duke where it would appear he takes fatigue damage out of nowhere shortly after losing a HP.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Count-Duke sometimes having the wrong set of animations when enraged.
  • Fixed swinging cage going through a wall in episode 4.
  • Fixed swinging cages gaining velocity when swinging for too long.
  • Fixed tips display in the loading screens + added tips that were missing.
  • Fixed an issue with border covering credits in the end.
  • Fixed an issue causing panache wheel UI to display wrong input if player rebind them.
  • Fixed an issue causing count-duke guard bar UI to have the wrong color when losing an hp while being weakened.
  • Fixed an issue where multiple soldiers would spawn during the panache skill tutorial in episode 1 if you replayed the episode.
  • Fixed an issue where the next map wouldn’t load after opening the door under specific circumstances at the beginning of episode 4.
  • Fixed an issue causing Adalia to jog at sprint speed after a dialogue if she entered while sprinting and changed state during dialogue (when player releases sprint input).
  • Fixed issues in terrain collisions in LAA3 that could block enemies.
  • Fixed subtitles not being displayed during the game over screen.
  • Added an Easter Egg dialogue somewhere when you replay the game after completing it.
  • Updated game credits.

