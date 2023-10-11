Hotfix 1.8

Changes
- Revelations now increase Soul Worth and remove Transmutation for Soul Worth. (Souls have been via a save converter)
Fixes
- Potential Fix to Crashing on Victory Screen
- Fixed Dash Charges not updating to the new max dash charges amount.
Changes
Fixes
