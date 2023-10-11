 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eldritch Exterminators update for 11 October 2023

Hotfix 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12416055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Revelations now increase Soul Worth and remove Transmutation for Soul Worth. (Souls have been via a save converter)

Fixes

  • Potential Fix to Crashing on Victory Screen
  • Fixed Dash Charges not updating to the new max dash charges amount.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2493911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link