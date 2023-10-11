10/11/23 Patch- PvE faction battles reenabled!

- In the PvE excursion mode, NPCs from different factions now fight each other again! Reenabled due to popular request.
- Fixed bug where weapon cosmetics weren't showing up by default, it was requiring players to click "view unlocked" which was confusing.
Expedition Agartha update for 11 October 2023
