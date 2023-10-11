 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 11 October 2023

10/11/23 Patch- PvE faction battles reenabled!

Share · View all patches · Build 12416036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In the PvE excursion mode, NPCs from different factions now fight each other again! Reenabled due to popular request.
  • Fixed bug where weapon cosmetics weren't showing up by default, it was requiring players to click "view unlocked" which was confusing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
