Mr. KISS Playtest update for 11 October 2023

major update

Build 12415993

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New control layout on keyboard and controller.
New obstacle interactions! You can now get points from:
Pigeon coop by vaulting
Slide obstacle by vaulting
Water tower by vaulting
Clothes line by passing the QTE
Also, obstacles should more reliably award points.
Can now slide on clouds
Can now ground pound or just drop out of clouds
Ability bugs fixed!
wing glide no longer bugs
can now ledge grab on auto jump gaps without buggin
Game pauses when controller is disconnected
Menu bugs fixed!(?)

