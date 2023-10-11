major update

New control layout on keyboard and controller.
New obstacle interactions! You can now get points from:
Pigeon coop by vaulting
Slide obstacle by vaulting
Water tower by vaulting
Clothes line by passing the QTE
Also, obstacles should more reliably award points.
Can now slide on clouds
Can now ground pound or just drop out of clouds
Ability bugs fixed!
wing glide no longer bugs
can now ledge grab on auto jump gaps without buggin
Game pauses when controller is disconnected
Menu bugs fixed!(?)
