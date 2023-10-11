major update

New control layout on keyboard and controller.

New obstacle interactions! You can now get points from:

Pigeon coop by vaulting

Slide obstacle by vaulting

Water tower by vaulting

Clothes line by passing the QTE

Also, obstacles should more reliably award points.

Can now slide on clouds

Can now ground pound or just drop out of clouds

Ability bugs fixed!

wing glide no longer bugs

can now ledge grab on auto jump gaps without buggin

Game pauses when controller is disconnected

Menu bugs fixed!(?)