Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 11 October 2023

Update Notes - 11th of October 2023

Build 12415907

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed grenade fuse time resetting
  • Fixed airstrike fuse time restting

[Server]

  • Fixed CTF Capture the Flag bots sometimes getting stuck
  • Fixed trigger_spawnroom, airstrikes now work again close to spawn area, not inside spawn areas
  • Allowed players to change loadout as long as they are in the spawn area and did not shoot or take any damage
  • Fixed players could defuse friendly mines (-_-)
  • Added sound effect for defusing

[Client]

  • Removed support for resolutions smaller than 640 width and 600 height, minimal resolution now is 1024x768 or equal according to aspect ratio

[Shaders]

  • Fixed prop_statics might flicker or glow randomly if CSM is turned off

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed rank progress bar in end of match screen was too long on 1024x768 resolution
  • Fixed score counter was too big in personal screen on 1024x768 resolution

[Maps]

Port of Qui Nhon

  • Increased playable area
  • Various fixes

NLF Camp

  • Increased playable area
  • Various fixes

Battle of Saigon

  • Improved visibility of barber shop
  • More detailed barber shop
  • Removed some pillars from the gas station
  • Spawns are slightly closer

