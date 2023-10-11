Update Notes - 11th of October 2023

[Game]
- Fixed grenade fuse time resetting
- Fixed airstrike fuse time restting
[Server]
- Fixed CTF Capture the Flag bots sometimes getting stuck
- Fixed trigger_spawnroom, airstrikes now work again close to spawn area, not inside spawn areas
- Allowed players to change loadout as long as they are in the spawn area and did not shoot or take any damage
- Fixed players could defuse friendly mines (-_-)
- Added sound effect for defusing
[Client]
- Removed support for resolutions smaller than 640 width and 600 height, minimal resolution now is 1024x768 or equal according to aspect ratio
[Shaders]
- Fixed prop_statics might flicker or glow randomly if CSM is turned off
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed rank progress bar in end of match screen was too long on 1024x768 resolution
- Fixed score counter was too big in personal screen on 1024x768 resolution
[Maps]
Port of Qui Nhon
- Increased playable area
- Various fixes
NLF Camp
- Increased playable area
- Various fixes
Battle of Saigon
- Improved visibility of barber shop
- More detailed barber shop
- Removed some pillars from the gas station
- Spawns are slightly closer
