0.8.8 skeleton / eris tweak

More small adjustments just to try and curb back some more "unkillable" situations involving Skeleton and give Eris a more participatory quality
- Skeleton no longer gains DEX on divine intervention
- Skeleton now gains the +25 life with STR on divine intervention (wasn't working before)
- Skeleton now -50% vulnerable to Astral damage
- Eris now +50% upgrades the Hit / Accuracy / Block of your main hand weapon (off hand if no main hand equipped) whenever you kill a "boss" enemy --- it will be renamed as a "(weapon name) of Eris"
- Worshippers now self-abnegate on attack as well
Changed files in this update