 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 11 October 2023

0.8.8 skeleton / eris tweak

Share · View all patches · Build 12415849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More small adjustments just to try and curb back some more "unkillable" situations involving Skeleton and give Eris a more participatory quality

  • Skeleton no longer gains DEX on divine intervention
  • Skeleton now gains the +25 life with STR on divine intervention (wasn't working before)
  • Skeleton now -50% vulnerable to Astral damage
  • Eris now +50% upgrades the Hit / Accuracy / Block of your main hand weapon (off hand if no main hand equipped) whenever you kill a "boss" enemy --- it will be renamed as a "(weapon name) of Eris"
  • Worshippers now self-abnegate on attack as well

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link