Major Forge and quality of life improvements

Terminal
[ADD] The feature of making every command that does not have "an explicit" autocomplete for it call to autocomplete freely in "multiple files" mode. (echo has autocomplete now).
[UPDATE] Autocomplete now recognizes the type of quoting the user tries to use and completes accordingly, following the shell grammar rules.
[UPDATE] How word splitting works.
[FIX]
*\ * pattern matching machine compilation did not work (compiles into a machine that matches anything with a space in it).
[FIX] Some tests and ambiguity handling.
[FIX]
mkdir --parents | -p correctly refreshes autocomplete.
[FIX] Issues with autocomplete for empty strings in john.
Forge
[ADD] You can enable NAT (network address translation) in the network tab. It is off by default.
[ADD] md5sum command for forge tool.
[ADD] Widgets system for step editor - add nitro step widgets.
[ADD] New Nitro characters: Acan, Kunwu.
[ADD] The ability to show cutscenes with Dekkar, Acan, Kunwu, Eos, and Kona.
[ADD] FBI SFX.
[ADD] The ability to play a SFX via story.
[ADD] Handling of nmap arguments.
[ADD] When in Add mode, clicking a device puts it in move mode and picks it up.
[ADD] Maximize Nitro icon to the TMPro app icons sprite sheet.
[ADD] Draft saves for web version @ play.haikuinc.io
[UPDATE] Camera drag when dragging a device in move mode.
[UPDATE] Grounded the devices to the plane and moved its collider down to match it.
[UPDATE] Reworked linking a device with another in the device tree deselects the pivot one, allowing you to link different ones without deselecting manually.
[UPDATE] You can now click a new device while editing another device's file system, and the file browser/diamond will just update to the new device.
[UPDATE] The score in the mission complete popup is not displayed if the total score is 0.
[FIX] Copying of story steps inside of a block of goals.
[FIX] Diamond VFX appears immediately when clicking a device.
[FIX] Firewall connection logic. Now, it can't be accidentally connected to anything that isn't a gateway.
[FIX] When in "properties,” clicking another device selects the next one. There is no need to deselect the one you're editing.
[REMOVE] Window draggers. Windows are now static.
General
[UPDATE] Camera drag.
[UPDATE] When clicking a device, it now copies the address of the device (either the host, if available, or the IP) and changes the label to an "address copied.”
[UPDATE] Renamed missions and dojos
-
Network 1A & 1B
Intro to Navigating with the Command Line | Part 1
Intro to Navigating with the Command Line | Part 2
-
Network 2A & 2B
Intro to Network & System Monitoring Tools | Part 1
Intro to Network & System Monitoring Tools | Part 2
-
Network 3A & 3B
Intro to Network Scanning and Configuration | Part 1
Intro to Network Scanning and Configuration | Part 2
-
Network 4A & 4B, Dojo 3C + Range 4C
Intro to Web Connectivity & Remote Access | Part 1
Intro to Web Connectivity & Remote Access | Part 2
Intro to Web Connectivity & Remote Access Dojo
MIRVs of Martyrdom: Intro to Web connectivity & Remote Access
-
Network 5A & 5B + Dojo 5C
Intro to Password Cracking and File Manipulation | Part 1
Intro to Password Cracking and File Manipulation | Part 2
Intro to Password Cracking and File Manipulation Dojo
-
Network 6A & 6B
Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks | Part 1
Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks | Part 2
Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks Dojo
-
Network 7A & 7B
Remote Access Tools and Authentication Attacks | Part 1
Remote Access Tools and Authentication Attacks | Part 2
-
Network 8A & 8B
Network & Process Management Techniques | Part 1
Network & Process Management Techniques | Part 2
-
file Quest + Dojo
File Analysis and Security
File Analysis and Security Dojo
-
dirb Quest + Dojo
Web Application Attacks & Reconnaissance
Web Application Attacks & Reconnaissance Dojo
-
sqlmap Quest + Dojo
Intro to Relational Databases
Intro to Relational Databases Dojo
[FIX] Mission buttons in the map don’t always show that the mission has been completed.
[FIX] Network navigation keybindings didn’t work unless you already selected a network.
[FIX] Bug where diamond didn't appear atop the current SSH device when you've exited the last one.
[FIX] Man cowthink now works.
[FIX] Random minor correctness fixes in dust and ssh.
[FIX] Issues displaying current directory, hotkeys, and mouse clicks processing on the WebGL.
Changed files in this update