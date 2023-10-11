Major Forge and quality of life improvements

Terminal

[ADD] The feature of making every command that does not have "an explicit" autocomplete for it call to autocomplete freely in "multiple files" mode. (echo has autocomplete now).

[UPDATE] Autocomplete now recognizes the type of quoting the user tries to use and completes accordingly, following the shell grammar rules.

[UPDATE] How word splitting works.

[FIX] *\ * pattern matching machine compilation did not work (compiles into a machine that matches anything with a space in it).

[FIX] Some tests and ambiguity handling.

[FIX] mkdir --parents | -p correctly refreshes autocomplete.

[FIX] Issues with autocomplete for empty strings in john.

Forge

[ADD] You can enable NAT (network address translation) in the network tab. It is off by default.

[ADD] md5sum command for forge tool.

[ADD] Widgets system for step editor - add nitro step widgets.

[ADD] New Nitro characters: Acan, Kunwu.

[ADD] The ability to show cutscenes with Dekkar, Acan, Kunwu, Eos, and Kona.

[ADD] FBI SFX.

[ADD] The ability to play a SFX via story.

[ADD] Handling of nmap arguments.

[ADD] When in Add mode, clicking a device puts it in move mode and picks it up.

[ADD] Maximize Nitro icon to the TMPro app icons sprite sheet.

[ADD] Draft saves for web version @ play.haikuinc.io

[UPDATE] Camera drag when dragging a device in move mode.

[UPDATE] Grounded the devices to the plane and moved its collider down to match it.

[UPDATE] Reworked linking a device with another in the device tree deselects the pivot one, allowing you to link different ones without deselecting manually.

[UPDATE] You can now click a new device while editing another device's file system, and the file browser/diamond will just update to the new device.

[UPDATE] The score in the mission complete popup is not displayed if the total score is 0.

[FIX] Copying of story steps inside of a block of goals.

[FIX] Diamond VFX appears immediately when clicking a device.

[FIX] Firewall connection logic. Now, it can't be accidentally connected to anything that isn't a gateway.

[FIX] When in "properties,” clicking another device selects the next one. There is no need to deselect the one you're editing.

[REMOVE] Window draggers. Windows are now static.

General

[UPDATE] Camera drag.

[UPDATE] When clicking a device, it now copies the address of the device (either the host, if available, or the IP) and changes the label to an "address copied.”

[UPDATE] Renamed missions and dojos

Network 1A & 1B

Intro to Navigating with the Command Line | Part 1

Intro to Navigating with the Command Line | Part 2

Network 2A & 2B

Intro to Network & System Monitoring Tools | Part 1

Intro to Network & System Monitoring Tools | Part 2

Network 3A & 3B

Intro to Network Scanning and Configuration | Part 1

Intro to Network Scanning and Configuration | Part 2

Network 4A & 4B, Dojo 3C + Range 4C

Intro to Web Connectivity & Remote Access | Part 1

Intro to Web Connectivity & Remote Access | Part 2

Intro to Web Connectivity & Remote Access Dojo

MIRVs of Martyrdom: Intro to Web connectivity & Remote Access

Network 5A & 5B + Dojo 5C

Intro to Password Cracking and File Manipulation | Part 1

Intro to Password Cracking and File Manipulation | Part 2

Intro to Password Cracking and File Manipulation Dojo

Network 6A & 6B

Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks | Part 1

Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks | Part 2

Advanced Network Scanning and Password Attacks Dojo

Network 7A & 7B

Remote Access Tools and Authentication Attacks | Part 1

Remote Access Tools and Authentication Attacks | Part 2

Network 8A & 8B

Network & Process Management Techniques | Part 1

Network & Process Management Techniques | Part 2

file Quest + Dojo

File Analysis and Security

File Analysis and Security Dojo

dirb Quest + Dojo

Web Application Attacks & Reconnaissance

Web Application Attacks & Reconnaissance Dojo

sqlmap Quest + Dojo

Intro to Relational Databases

Intro to Relational Databases Dojo

[FIX] Mission buttons in the map don’t always show that the mission has been completed.

[FIX] Network navigation keybindings didn’t work unless you already selected a network.

[FIX] Bug where diamond didn't appear atop the current SSH device when you've exited the last one.

[FIX] Man cowthink now works.

[FIX] Random minor correctness fixes in dust and ssh.

[FIX] Issues displaying current directory, hotkeys, and mouse clicks processing on the WebGL.