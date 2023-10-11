 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Version 1.52f Alpha patch notes

Version 1.52f Alpha patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Re-introduced the debug enemy log display for the dungeons in case doors does not open, looks like it hasn’t been solved yet.

Bugs Fixed

  • NPC’s no longer look different size when facing sideways
  • Coffee tables correctly take up 2x2 tile size now (no longer placeable halfway in walls)
  • Moved mineral shard rock overlapping the cliff near tree of seasons (new saves only)
  • Cedric lets you keep flutterfly after quest requesting one
  • Common green flutterfly moved only to spring
  • Right shell crusher showing brick ready icon
  • Common red flutterfly set only in fall
  • Various spelling issues

Known Issues:

  • Doors not opening in dungeon on rare instances. Please if anyone encounters, take a screen shot with top right debug info viewable and send to me
  • Fishing Line not disappearing
  • Atlas remains submerged during a later cutscene.
  • Healing bond inconsistently proc
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
  • Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form

