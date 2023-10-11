Version 1.52f Alpha patch notes

Re-introduced the debug enemy log display for the dungeons in case doors does not open, looks like it hasn’t been solved yet.
Bugs Fixed
- NPC’s no longer look different size when facing sideways
- Coffee tables correctly take up 2x2 tile size now (no longer placeable halfway in walls)
- Moved mineral shard rock overlapping the cliff near tree of seasons (new saves only)
- Cedric lets you keep flutterfly after quest requesting one
- Common green flutterfly moved only to spring
- Right shell crusher showing brick ready icon
- Common red flutterfly set only in fall
- Various spelling issues
Known Issues:
- Doors not opening in dungeon on rare instances. Please if anyone encounters, take a screen shot with top right debug info viewable and send to me
- Fishing Line not disappearing
- Atlas remains submerged during a later cutscene.
- Healing bond inconsistently proc
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
Changed files in this update