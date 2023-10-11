Recode update - New animals



hello, everyone

In this update we have several new creatures, these new ones are

-Tiger

-Moose

-Brown Bear

-Wolf

-Mule Deer

-Horse

Note: Horse hair is buggy when its young, once fully grown the issue is gone, Horse still needs a bit more work to go before its finished.

We also updated the movement sounds, so larger animals have different audio compared to smaller ones

We also moved the Recode to main branch and the older version to its own branch, you can swap back to it at any time if you're still awaiting the recode to be more complete, skin coloration will be coming in the next update.



We also have a new game in the works, set to release in December of this year, it might be something up your ally, you can find out more about it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2627040/Uncontained/

It's a online co-op horror survival game, similar to games like Dead by Daylight.

Romans 8:26

In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.

Take care!