 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cenozoic Era update for 11 October 2023

Recode update - New animals

Share · View all patches · Build 12415521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


hello, everyone

In this update we have several new creatures, these new ones are

-Tiger
-Moose
-Brown Bear
-Wolf
-Mule Deer
-Horse

Note: Horse hair is buggy when its young, once fully grown the issue is gone, Horse still needs a bit more work to go before its finished.

We also updated the movement sounds, so larger animals have different audio compared to smaller ones

We also moved the Recode to main branch and the older version to its own branch, you can swap back to it at any time if you're still awaiting the recode to be more complete, skin coloration will be coming in the next update.


We also have a new game in the works, set to release in December of this year, it might be something up your ally, you can find out more about it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2627040/Uncontained/

It's a online co-op horror survival game, similar to games like Dead by Daylight.

Romans 8:26
In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.

Take care!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230171 Depot 2230171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link