Equinox Valley (NEW CONTENT)



• The Equinox Valley in all its glory has been added, it's accessed using an Equinox Mirror, a 1 in 1000 drop from Bloodbones in World 3.



• Complete cloud Dreams to unlock 11 different bonuses, new resources, and powerful upgrades.



• Added Hide Damage toggle to Worship Tower Defence, to help with users facing lag when playing.



• Adjusted the Player Swap system to show background of player's location and only require a single click to swap

• Reduced the cost of the "1% chance of starbook" in the Shimmer Island shop from 3 -> 2

• Fixed a display issue where the amount of Trash you have for trash island would sometimes round up incorrectly

• Fixed a rare issue where Rando Island wouldn't spawn its weekly Random Event boss.

_This one goes out to all the haters who said I'd never make an update called 'Equinox Valley'. Also, check out these new Steam Emotes: ːPigchamp_IdleOnː ːbobjoepickleː ːUp_IdleOnː ːGrumbloː , I finally added Trading cards and all that!

Enjoy the update Idleoneers! I hope your valley has lots of Equinox and your bar stays full after upgrading ːSmileIdleOnː

~Lavaflame2