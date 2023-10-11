 Skip to content

Legends of Idleon MMO update for 11 October 2023

Equinox Valley (NEW CONTENT)

Legends of Idleon MMO update for 11 October 2023

• The Equinox Valley in all its glory has been added, it's accessed using an Equinox Mirror, a 1 in 1000 drop from Bloodbones in World 3.


• Complete cloud Dreams to unlock 11 different bonuses, new resources, and powerful upgrades.


• Added Hide Damage toggle to Worship Tower Defence, to help with users facing lag when playing.


• Adjusted the Player Swap system to show background of player's location and only require a single click to swap

• Reduced the cost of the "1% chance of starbook" in the Shimmer Island shop from 3 -> 2
• Fixed a display issue where the amount of Trash you have for trash island would sometimes round up incorrectly
• Fixed a rare issue where Rando Island wouldn't spawn its weekly Random Event boss.

_This one goes out to all the haters who said I'd never make an update called 'Equinox Valley'. Also, check out these new Steam Emotes: ːPigchamp_IdleOnː ːbobjoepickleː ːUp_IdleOnː ːGrumbloː , I finally added Trading cards and all that!

Enjoy the update Idleoneers! I hope your valley has lots of Equinox and your bar stays full after upgrading ːSmileIdleOnː

~Lavaflame2

