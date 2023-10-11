 Skip to content

Voidtrain update for 11 October 2023

Small Hotfix Update

Hello everyone!

A small hotfix update has been released, aimed at addressing a couple of issues that have been frequently reported lately.

Please note that we didn't change the game version, it remains the same - 12692. If you're playing in co-op, make sure all session participants have updated the game to prevent potential issues.

  • The engine could automatically switch to low speed during high train speed or when using the afterburner - fixed.
  • When entering the depot, if a player was in the crafting menu, there was a chance of widget and crafting menu blocking with the description "no space for the finished product" - fixed.

Thank you very much for playing VoidTrain and providing feedback!

