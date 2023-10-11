 Skip to content

Golf 5 eClub update for 11 October 2023

Maintenance, bugfixing and optimization

NEW FEATURES

  • New colorization has been applied to the greens. Now, the colors range from light yellow to dark red, depending on the slope of the terrain. The redder a slope is, the more stepped.
  • The 'Retired' status has been added to tournaments. if the player does not finish the match, he will appear in the ranking as 'RET'. Note a 'RET' counts as a participation, so if the tournament is NON-REPLAYABLE the retired player will not be able to play it again.
  • Important correction on duration, frequency, options, cost, and prices of all tournaments across all game modes.

BUGFIXING

Among others, fixed issue on the 18th hole of St. Andrews: slopes now appear correctly.

MINOR CORRECTIONS AND IMPROVEMENTS

