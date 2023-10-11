0.2 - Fairweather Fleet

Share · View all patches · Build 12415261 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

A bit more delayed than we would have liked, but the long promised first major content patch is finally here!

With the huge pile of stuff in it, there's bound to be some rough bugs & other issues that slipped past us; if you run into any issues, feel free to poke us on the Gatedelvers Discord, the comments of this post or in the Steam Discussions!

Thanks to everyone who reported bugs or gave feedback!

Patch notes:

New world: Fairweather Fleet

New playable character: Gardener

New game system: Seal Runs

Collect World Cores during runs to get Seals, use Seals for special challenge runs with unique modifiers!

Reworked game system: Infusion stacking

Scrap is gone, infusion is free! Defeat bosses to gain more infusion slots for the rest of the run.

New game mechanic: The Un-Infuser

You can now undo infusions in the fountains, with no loss of materials! Experiment all you want!

New game mechanic: Gold

With no scrap, something's gotta pay all those vending machines.

New feature: Alternate character colors

All playable characters now have a few selectable alternate color schemes!

2 new weapon types: Hammers & Spears

Hit something so hard it flies into the next room over, or poke with precision for sweetspot damage!

10 new items:

Mop

Pitchfork

Mallet

Wrench

Sun Gun

Ray Rifle

Flashy Cape

Deci-Catalyst

Rain Bow

Hollow Heart

General gameplay changes:

Added new instant infusion UI.

Removed the Forge Machine.

The first use of each Repair Machine is now free!

The Scrapper now grants Gold instead of Scrap, because Scrap does not exist.

Reworked Pure items: They now have 1 additional infusion slot, and infusing them into another item does not take up a slot.

Pure items are now more common.

Common items can be Pure again.

Rerolled Pure items should now always remain Pure.

Added inventory slot visuals for Pure items.

Increased wall item amount by ~50%.

Walls can now have bags of gold in them.

Chests can now randomly contain gold instead of a consumable.

The timer chest has been replaced with a gold reward (that you can spend in the shop that's usually next to it.)

Reduced chance of more than 2 Treasure Chests per world.

Reduced max hurtle duration (how long until you regain control) from a single knockback instance from 3 -> 1 second on player characters.

Crit is now calculated before armor. (Crit is better at getting through armor.)

Bosses no longer drop chests, instead dropping Infusion Slot Upgrades.

Admiral & Old Digger no longer drop their weapons on death.

Dragon no longer drops a gold chest, but there's a gold chest in front of the gate in the exit room he guards.

Elite minibosses now drop Golden Chests.

Added target dummies to all fountains.

Ghosts can now clap.

Ghosts can now use telescopes.

Renamed Elemental Charges to Elemental Boons. (Boon of Fire, Boon of Ice, Boon of Air and Boon of Earth.)

Boons now have colorful tooltips :).

Boon of Earth now grants +1 block and 0.5 weight. (Base weight is 1, Miner is 1.25.)

Added an additional combat encounter and infusion instructions to the tutorial.

The tutorial no longer allows you to send the pickaxe to pocket before picking it up so people stop softlocking.

Targeting an NPC now displays an input prompt for talking to them. (Suggested by Winged.)

Character changes:

Deckhand now starts each run with their trusty Mop.

Miner's Blast Resistant now only blocks damage after 1 health is lost.

Miner's Tools of the Trade now restores durability on level up instead of reducing durability loss.

Miner can no longer pause the fuse of lit dynamite.

Miner's Powder Pouch now refunds 100% of use cost when taking explosion damage, instead of a flat 12%.

Added Powder Pouch infusion trait.

Swapped Powder Pouch enchantments from passives to weapon & durability. (Suggested by Cellestus.)

New Librarian passive: Flashcast!

The first level of Charge on spells is instant. (All spells have charge by default, as of this patch.)

Reduced Librarian's blue & orange affinity from 30%/25% to 25%/20%.

Curse/enchantment changes:

Curses will now decay or disappear if the item is dropped for 8 seconds.

Curses & enchantments are now rerolled and degrade when transferred. (Greater -> Lesser, Lesser -> nothing.)

Some items now have unique enchantments that change how that item functions.

Curses now take 3 level ups to purify, up from 2.

Enchanted items will now always receive a Greater Curse when thrown into a Curse Pool.

New enchantments:

Volatile (Damage)

Sturdy (Durability)

Unbreakable (Durability)

Myriad (Rock)

Semi-Automatic (Flintlock)

Nuclear (Rocket Launcher)

Temporarily removed Swift & Heavy enchantments (until can fix them showing up on items they don't really work on).

Blazing & Freezing enchantments now apply more stacks on higher damage hits, up to 3 stacks at 5 damage.

Brutal now checks for health advantage after the original damage, not before.

Pickaxes & Toolkit now use durability-based enchantments.

Curse of Stiffness now reduces walk speed by 50% instead of 90%.

Curse of Misfortune is now less prone to triggering on tiny movements.

Skillcard changes:

Gave everyone the Gunslinger effect by default, removed Gunslinger skill card.

Juggernaut no longer gives damage based on missing block, and only restores 2 block on kill.

Bravado now also requires full Block to be active.

Increased Bravado+ crit chance from 75% -> 100%.

Rounded Fastball numbers from 28%/38% to 30%/40%.

Item changes:

Rewrote thrown item impact logic; stronger throws now inflict higher knockback.

Daggers now have a 2-hit combo, but are a bit slower otherwise.

Improved hammer, sword & axe hitboxes.

Increased movespeed while swinging axes.

Dramatically reduced Axe chop's recovery time after swinging. (0.45 -> 0.25 sec)

Increased Armor Break duration on all pickaxes by 2.5 seconds.

Made drinking potions faster.

Increased Phantom Daggers' size slightly.

Increased Phantom Daggers' max Phantom Throws from 2 -> 4.

Butterfly's momentum now decays much slower but requires a bit more total movement. (Mostly a buff.)

Butterfly's storm now scales with size.

Fixed Clockwork Gauntlet not scaling with Size (now scales both in punch size and distance).

Clockwork Gauntlet now works with Auto-Combo.

Crossbow now gains a stacking +25% crit chance when landing a powershot. The bonus is reset on miss.

All spells now have 1 base Charge. (This is a buff to all spells. Generally looking to make spells less instant, but more powerful.)

Wind Blade now scales up in damage with Empower/Charge.

Wind Blade is now slightly smaller.

Reduce Wind Blade push effect, but added an actual knockback with hitstun to the initial hit if the blade is moving fast.

Frost Volley now has more spread.

Frost Volley now has slight innate homing.

Frost Volley casts slower.

Reduced Frost Volley extra projectiles per Empower from 2 -> 1.

Inferno casts slower.

Increased Shockwave damage and knockback.

Reduced Shockwave width and stun duration.

Shockwave casts a bit slower.

New Shockwave sounds & visual effects!

Increased Invuln potion infusion buff duration from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.

New Revenant infusion trait: 100% crit chance against enemies with more health than you. (Old Revenant trait is still available from Needle Cape.)

Needle Cape infusion now stores all damage taken instead of just 1 per hit.

Improved effectiveness of Wind Blade infusion vacuum on extremely slow projectiles.

Shockwave infusion now stacks properly with Flashy Cape, Shockwave and itself.

Shotgun & Repeating Crossbow infusions now reload guns when applied to them.

Removed durability loss reduction from Shotgun infusion trait.

Pit changes:

Pit now starts at floor 10 instead of floor 6.

Added un-infusers to the Pit safe floors.

Pit now has shops every 5 floors.

You can now buy infusion slot upgrades in Pit for a lot of money.

Other changes:

Implemented Steam Cloud save sync.

Removed un-rebindable numpad emote keys.

Removed the HUD element for active item's infusion trait while in the Pocket.

Witnesses can no longer start charging up an attack unless their target is within 6 meters.

Reduced the weight of Brittledeep tables to make them better throwables.

Added ping key to keybindings menu. (Suggested by GrimToadstool.)

Hitlag is now capped at 0.25 seconds.

Blood collection in shops looks nicer now.

Added some lamp posts to the Hub.

Updated world map.

Switched amulet revive icon to GD logo.

Added vfx and icon for Archives Rune Ribbons. (Suggested by Aewynne.)

Reworked part of the tutorial, now offers actually different skillcard options instead of just 3 copies of Double Jump.

Inventory slots now display their keybinds instead of their slot number. (Suggested by Winged.)

Added pick up prompt for items on the ground.

Added sign that warns you the Pit is a mess.

Bugfixes: