DRIFTCE update for 12 October 2023

SteamDeck and Moza Racing steering wheels are now fully supported!

Build 12415240

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Drifters,

A new update for DriftCE is now live and with this one we bring new and improved supports to make your experience better and better.

Let’s see the patch notes together:

  • New force feedback that improves the behavior of the steering wheel in drift with additional customizable effects. (The option to select the previous ffb system remains in settings).
  • Support for "Moza Racing" steering wheels.
  • Improvements and bug fixes in the SteamDeck platform.
  • Full support for the SteamDeck platform.
  • Improvements in the game save system.
  • Minor bug fixes.

We hope these improvements and supports can make your drifting experience closer con closer to the competition you ever wanted.

Thank you once again for your support, and as always we see you on the tracks!

