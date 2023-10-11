September 2023 Broadcast

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Citizens of the Suzerainverse,

As leaves start to change and the political landscape shifts, we're here to keep you updated on all the developments in Torpor Games. Embrace the crisp air and orange trees, dear citizens, the September Broadcast has arrived!

The past month has been an exciting journey for our team, culminating in the wrapping up of the final design elements for Rizia and paving the way for substantial iterations of our innovative mechanics, with "Royal Decrees" and the Suzerain to the Kingdom of Rizia DLC save transfer design reveal taking the spotlight.

September also offered us avenues to expand our perspectives through various external engagements. Our presence at the Blon Animation and Games Festival not only allowed us to connect with ardent Suzerain fans but also infused us with fresh energy and feedback, propelling our developmental endeavors further.

Moreover, engaging with government officials at a conference in Rome opened up enlightening discussions about the broader potentials and implications of our game, exploring its aptitude to navigate the complexities of political and societal simulations.

In a pivotal moment, our first Rizia livestream was unveiled in September, providing a sneak peek into the game’s introductory segments and our new innovative mechanic, the Royal Decrees. The overwhelmingly positive reception of the Rizia OST and the freshly revealed character art during the live stream has greatly boosted our team. As we plunge into the final sprints for our music and art pipelines, we're weaving together the visual and auditory elements that promise to immerse players into our meticulously crafted DLC.

To catch the Livestream Rizia Q&A, click here.



A heartfelt welcome is extended to our newest team member Laurence, who has seamlessly integrated into our team, contributing towards pushing the new mechanic to completion. As we navigate through finalizing storylines and refining existing content, your steadfast support and belief in our crafted universe fortify our resolve. The convergence of strategy, narrative, and player agency into a compelling experience is unfolding, and we eagerly anticipate sharing the evolving tapestry of Rizia with you in the subsequent months.

We also have news in our gaming community this month! As a company deeply committed to creating a welcoming and secure environment for all, we've taken a step forward by selecting new moderators who share our values and vision.

In our pursuit of making our community an even better place, we initiated a survey to identify individuals who could be entrusted with this important role. After thorough examination and consideration, we're thrilled to introduce you to our four new deputy moderators, who will play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and warmth of our community.

These moderators come from diverse backgrounds, hailing from both sides of the Atlantic. We've strategically chosen two moderators residing in America and two in Europe to ensure we have nearly round-the-clock coverage across different time zones.

So, let's extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to our new deputy moderators:

ames8301 - America

farmerjoe3 - Asia

marrum - Europe

They all have demonstrated their commitment to our community's values, and we're excited to have them on board as we continue to grow and foster a culture of exchange, care, and friendship within our world. And stay tuned, these new deputies will hold a Q&A on Discord next Monday, 16th of October.

Now. Let's take a moment to celebrate the incredible creativity within our community! In September, we wanted to add more depth and richness to our universe and organized a flag contest for our two new countries, Confederacy of Yarktralis and Federation of Anrakan Isles.

We reached out to our talented community members, inviting them to design flags representing the spirit and identity of these new nations. The response was really good, with a lot of stunning propositions.

After careful deliberation with our team, we have identified the top four flag designs for each of these new countries. We cordially invite you to participate in the final voting phase through our designated channels.

Cast your vote for your favorite flag design in each country! React to the flag you want to vote for in the respective channels.

You can also click HERE to vote for you favorite flag!

We will announce the winner in 7 days. The winning flag designs will become a part of our game's world. Winners will also join the "Artist of Sordland" Discord role community. Your talent will be celebrated and shared with fellow artists and fans.

Before we go, a community member Ekozeko from our Suzerain Universe subreddit created this beautiful regional map of Sordland in Papers Please visual style.

Glory to Indies!

This is it for now! Rendez-vous at the end of the month for very special news, we will reveal a new mechanic!

Stay tuned for more updates!

Glovurius axa Rizia!

