Hello Mechanization Community,

Alpha 0.2a brings the Halloween update to Mechanization which includes:

Pumpkin (Ore) - Sells for $6

Pumpkin Dropper - Costs $4000, 30 RP to research and drops 2 pumpkins every 2 seconds

A Halloween themed main menu

Small bug fixes

This event will run until November 3rd 2023. Once it ends, any event droppers in your factories will stay however they can't be placed again.