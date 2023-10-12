Update v0.5.0: Season 2 Player Roster Update, Tutorial, UI & Store Reworks

Hey Everyone,

This update has been in the making for a while, and changes large parts of the game. Without further ado, let's look at what is new!

Player Roster

The entire player roster has been updated to reflect the new basketball season and team lineups. All players have gotten a minimum of an attribute revamp, with many seeing full reworks.

Legendary player count increased from 46 to 70;

Epic player count increased from 75 to 91;

Rare player count decreased from 172 to 131;

Common player count decreased from 161 to 168;

Basic player count decreased from 44 to 40.

All players that have received an upgrade or downgrade to rarity have seen significant tweaks to their kits and attributes, including the addition of a lot of new skills and passives. The changes are simply too many to list here, so we will let you discover them on your own.

Replaced retired players with new ones. This was a replacement, not an addition. If you owned the removed players you will own the new ones by default.

Gameplay

Strength type passive changed from Offensive Rebound: Get +20 TURN METER to Defensive Rebound 2: Get +15 TURN METER

Skill type passive changed from Activate 2: Shoot 1 to Shoot: Give opponent +10% FOUL CHANCE this turn

Mismatch/Dominated matrix changed from SKL > SPD > STR > WILL > SKL to SKL > STR > WILL > SPEED > SKL. Bonuses changed to the following:

SPD players get +10 OFFENSE & +10 PLAYMAKING when facing a SKL players;

STR players get -10 DEFENSE & -5% BLOCK when facing a SKL players;

WILL players get -10 DEFENSE & -15 REBOUNDING when facing a STR players;

WILL players get +10 OFFENSE & +7% STEAL when facing a SPD players.

If you would like to find out more about the reasoning behind these changed please see this post.

Tutorial and Initial Experience

The game's tutorial has been completely reworked to work similar to an event. There are now 5 stages where you learn about the game's mechanics gradually. The new tutorial cannot be skipped. Unfortunately, all players will have to go through the new tutorial after the update goes live. Rewards will be granted to old players as well. We hope that this makes up for the inconvenience of having to redo the tutorial.

The starter collection has been completely changed, and now consists of 3 legendaries, 7 epics, 20 rares, 30 commons & 40 basics. In total 100 cards and 20% of the full player roster. Existing players will also receive all cards from the starter collection, and keep all cards already owned from the previous starter collection.

Replaced the old starter deck with 4 new much stronger decks based around Lookah Doncik, Shay Gligious-Alecsandre & Milez Bridgez. Old players will not receive the new starter decks, but will receive all players used to construct them as part of the starter collection update.

Store

The store has been completely reworked in anticipation of the mobile release.

The previous pack, which granted 3 cards, have been replaced by two new pack types that contain a single card:

Basic Pack - 75 Gold - Drop Rates: 55% common, 40% rare, 4% epic, 1% legendary;

- Drop Rates: 55% common, 40% rare, 4% epic, 1% legendary; Premium Pack - 400 Gold - Drop Rates: 75% epic, 25% legendary.

Added the ability to open 10 packs at a time.

Existing player get to keep all existing card packs of the previous type that they currently own.

The real money store now allows you to purchase Gold directly instead of card packs. Gold can still be earned by completing quests.

Cards can no longer be disenchanted or crafted manually. To compensate for this we're introducing the card shop.

Card Shop

The card shop will become available once your collection reaches a certain threshold, and allows you to purchase cards that you do not already own. The store will offer one card for purchase every 8 hours, that you can buy using Fame.

You can pin cards indefinitely if you do not have sufficient fame to purchase them.

Odds: Common - 40%, Rare - 30%, Epic - 20%, Legendary - 10%.

If cards of a specific rarity are no longer available, their odds are distributed evenly among the remaining rarities.

Cost: Common - 100 Fame, Rare - 200 Fame, Epic - 400 Fame, Legendary - 800 Fame

The full loop is: open packs to get new cards -> duplicates are converted to fame -> use fame to purchase cards from the rotating shop.

We realize that these monetization changes may not be very popular with existing players. We are doing them to ensure we have a chance at survival through the mobile release. The game is not financially viable on Steam at the moment. Launching on mobile and generating sufficient revenue to fund development is do or die for us. We are hardcore PC gamers, and the PC build was a labor of love, but love does not pay the bills. The game will not shut down even in the worst case scenario, but development of new features will stop if the mobile release does not work out.

Quests and Rewards

Removed end of match gold rewards;

To compensate, increased the maximum number of daily and weekly quests from 3 to 5;

Rewards for weekly quests reduced from 250 to 200 Gold. Overall you can now earn 250 more gold from doing the weekly quests;

All pack rewards in the game have been updated to use the new pack types.

Other Changes & Fixes

Reworked the visual layout of the event system;

Disabled the All-Star event. It will come back at a later date;

Reworked the targeting widget displayed on cards;

Reworked the gameplay HUD and increased the size of the cards on board;

Reworked the layout and behavior of cards in deck while in the deck edit menu;

Fixed many small issue related to the behavior of the collection menu;

Fixed an issue where Dejonte Murrei would get more than 5 foul stacks;

Improved the issue where cards would move higher than their original position. This still happens from time to time but it should not be much rarer;

Updated bot teams based on the new player roster and salaries;

Updated skill icons to reflect the behavior of the skill;

Added hints while in the searching for opponent screen. Still to implement hints refreshing every X seconds.

Thank you and good luck!