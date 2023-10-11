My Little Universe v1.2.0 - Balance Tweaks & Booster Cards

Fellow players, this Wednesdays update brings much awaited changes to the booster cards. This is not all we will do to further improve the overall experience & interaction with this game mechanic, we are planning to expand it to make it possible for players to gather their own sets of boosters, that will help them along the way in exploring the vast universe.
Booster Card Adjustments
- Players no longer lose all booster cards upon death
- Players will now lose only one random card upon death
- Added booster discard functionality in the cards screen, so players can discard unwanted boosters
Planet Changes
Trollheim Planet
- Balance adjustments were made to the swamp area, requires less wood for area completion
Odysseum Dungeon - Gigantomachy
- Created a safer route to the secret zone
Odysseum Dungeon - Shmoseidon
- Invisible wall colliders have been added to the underwater zone to prevent accidental deaths during exploration
- A unique Poseidon statue now marks the entrance to the secret zone, set apart from other statues with enhanced visual effects
- The exit portal has been enhanced with visual effects to guide players more clearly
Dragonora Dungeon - Dominion Fireworks Inc.
- Fixed invisible construction square
Egyptium Dungeon - Embalming Room
- Fixed the sunbeam puzzle's soft lock that restricted players from progressing
Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements
- Players are able to pick up previously owned skin pickups in other save profiles
- Resolved an issue where the second tutorial step wasn't compatible with mouse input
- Improved radial menu navigation with a mouse in CO-OP mode
- Adjusted radial menu scaling for 3-player sessions
- Corrected screen scaling for the fishing shop in 3-player games
- Addressed an issue where player controls would disconnect if attacked by a shark, potentially halting progress
- Fixed "The End" achievement; it now correctly unlocks upon completing the Asium planet
- Fixed an issue where some resource icons where missing for Odysseum in portal screen
Changed files in this update