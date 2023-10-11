My Little Universe v1.2.0 - Balance Tweaks & Booster Cards



Fellow players, this Wednesdays update brings much awaited changes to the booster cards. This is not all we will do to further improve the overall experience & interaction with this game mechanic, we are planning to expand it to make it possible for players to gather their own sets of boosters, that will help them along the way in exploring the vast universe.

Booster Card Adjustments

Players no longer lose all booster cards upon death

upon death Players will now lose only one random card upon death

upon death Added booster discard functionality in the cards screen, so players can discard unwanted boosters

Planet Changes

Trollheim Planet

Balance adjustments were made to the swamp area, requires less wood for area completion

Odysseum Dungeon - Gigantomachy

Created a safer route to the secret zone

Odysseum Dungeon - Shmoseidon

Invisible wall colliders have been added to the underwater zone to prevent accidental deaths during exploration

A unique Poseidon statue now marks the entrance to the secret zone, set apart from other statues with enhanced visual effects

The exit portal has been enhanced with visual effects to guide players more clearly

Dragonora Dungeon - Dominion Fireworks Inc.

Fixed invisible construction square

Egyptium Dungeon - Embalming Room

Fixed the sunbeam puzzle's soft lock that restricted players from progressing

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements