Gangs of Sherwood update for 11 October 2023

Beta Update - List of improvements

Beta Update - List of improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12415063

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

We just operated an update to apply the following changes:

  • Added health drops from destructible items
  • Fixed Marian sometimes not triggering Flux Thrusts on the host whereas it does client-side
  • Updated DLSS plugin to the latest version, now supporting TLAA
  • Tweaked Comet arrow visuals for more clarity
  • Made some solid objects not affect the camera to reduce unexpected camera movements
  • Fixed some minor graphical issues in Kirklees Keep
  • Fixed some issues with the Comet arrow shard interacting with other shards
  • Fixed Little John's EWGF Shard FX not playing on clients
  • Fixed Tuck's whirlwind FX not being interrupted on clients
  • Fixed an inconsistency where going back to Mission Selection screen after completing a mission would indicate the wrong difficulty setting
  • Improved some Shards-related sound effects
  • Fixed Finisher moves cameras sometimes not playing
  • Fixed Robin's Heavy Attacks: when performing the heavy attacks and walking backward, Robin would face the camera away from his target

We hope you are having fun playing Gangs of Sherwood and that these changes will make the experience even better!

