Beta Update - List of improvements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

We just operated an update to apply the following changes:

Added health drops from destructible items

Fixed Marian sometimes not triggering Flux Thrusts on the host whereas it does client-side

Updated DLSS plugin to the latest version, now supporting TLAA

Tweaked Comet arrow visuals for more clarity

Made some solid objects not affect the camera to reduce unexpected camera movements

Fixed some minor graphical issues in Kirklees Keep

Fixed some issues with the Comet arrow shard interacting with other shards

Fixed Little John's EWGF Shard FX not playing on clients

Fixed Tuck's whirlwind FX not being interrupted on clients

Fixed an inconsistency where going back to Mission Selection screen after completing a mission would indicate the wrong difficulty setting

Improved some Shards-related sound effects

Fixed Finisher moves cameras sometimes not playing

Fixed Robin's Heavy Attacks: when performing the heavy attacks and walking backward, Robin would face the camera away from his target

We hope you are having fun playing Gangs of Sherwood and that these changes will make the experience even better!