Early Access Patch 11

A new update is finally here, and with it, we bring you some really cool features. We especially Enjoy a new type of event added with this patch - Festivals. At certain dates, the town will organize a festival, based on a specific theme. This not only changes how the town looks for the day, but also opens up a unique minigame tied to each of these festivals!
Other than that, there’s new things for fishing lovers, bug enthusiasts (the bzz bzz kind, not the “I crash your game” ones, of course) and junior archeologists!
The full patch notes are as follows:
Bugfixes:
- Egg collector should no longer disappear from the breeder
- Astra Protection Amulet now has a description and is placed in a correct part of the compendium
- Lamps no longer turn themselves off after loading a game
- Crafting in a cauldron will now correctly progress discovery
- Fixed Wreath of Dedication size and placement area
- Ongoing event icons will now appear on every Day Summary screen
- Astra Egg now spawns correctly
- You can now obtain blackhat, chanterelle and earthstar spores
- Fixed Potion of Preservation
- Loading the game will no longer prevent chests from being placed on shelves
- Fixed an exploit that would let the player pick up seeds indefinitely
- Enchanted Scarecrow will no longer disappear from the farm
- Abrill will no longer get stuck if she and an NPC attempt to use a door at the same time
- Fixed Gemstone Trophy crafting
- Item bags no longer fall into Astra portals
- Items on Witch Stall model now disappear when it’s empty
- Old Cursed Doll can now longer be lost
- Fixed tourist’s winter clothing
Major features and improvements:
- Check your calendar to see when a Festival starts in the town. Go talk to Miruta in the Town Square and make sure to Enjoy it!
- Tailoring is now available; you can craft your own clothes, and Dye them!
- Added Hangout events - as you gradually become friendly with the locals, some of them might eventually ask you to spend some time together
- Added new fishing rods, lures and fish to catch
- Added special insect “hotels” all around the island; they spawn insects which can be caught with a bugnet
- Artifacts found during digging can now be donated to the Museum (upper floor of City Hall) and put on display; you can also donate shells, gemstones and bones
- Witch Exam quests, related to festivals, insects and the museum can now be progressed
- Added Dimensional Chests - a special type of chest that shares inventory with every other chest of its type. You will be able to find them in many places on the map
- Drag & drop can now be used to swap items between containers and inventory
- Added new Cauldron upgrades
- Made improvements to quick slot menu available under TAB
- Added progress bar to relationship hearts
Minor features and improvements:
- Rebalanced jumping and jump potion; Abrill can now jump higher
- Mushrooms can now grow on mushroom stumps all year long, when they’re in a greenhouse
- Added a new SFX that is played whenever a fish bites
- Fishing bait can now be changed without removing the previous one from the rod
- You can now track Pixie Cups
- Added a Hanger for clothes
- Pickable particles are now disabled when the player is exploring Astra
- Adjustments to Platinum Node drop rates
- Added new pigments
- Rebalanced clothing prices
- If Abrill is watering a farm plot, she turns towards it
- Adjusted rare fish spawns during fishing
- You can now buy clothing directly from mannequins in Boutique
- Added a recipe for Astral Termites
- Multiple UI adjustments
- You can now obtain a bugnet that is better than just a basic one
- Added a new clothing set (Ancient Witch) as a reward for collecting all museum exhibits
- Added nectars, which are used as insect lures
- All fish are now available in the compendium
- Added a new personal quest for Urushu
We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!
Best Regards,
Enjoy Studio team
