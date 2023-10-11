Early Access Patch 11

Hello witches,

A new update is finally here, and with it, we bring you some really cool features. We especially Enjoy a new type of event added with this patch - Festivals. At certain dates, the town will organize a festival, based on a specific theme. This not only changes how the town looks for the day, but also opens up a unique minigame tied to each of these festivals!

Other than that, there’s new things for fishing lovers, bug enthusiasts (the bzz bzz kind, not the “I crash your game” ones, of course) and junior archeologists!

The full patch notes are as follows:

Bugfixes:

Egg collector should no longer disappear from the breeder

Astra Protection Amulet now has a description and is placed in a correct part of the compendium

Lamps no longer turn themselves off after loading a game

Crafting in a cauldron will now correctly progress discovery

Fixed Wreath of Dedication size and placement area

Ongoing event icons will now appear on every Day Summary screen

Astra Egg now spawns correctly

You can now obtain blackhat, chanterelle and earthstar spores

Fixed Potion of Preservation

Loading the game will no longer prevent chests from being placed on shelves

Fixed an exploit that would let the player pick up seeds indefinitely

Enchanted Scarecrow will no longer disappear from the farm

Abrill will no longer get stuck if she and an NPC attempt to use a door at the same time

Fixed Gemstone Trophy crafting

Item bags no longer fall into Astra portals

Items on Witch Stall model now disappear when it’s empty

Old Cursed Doll can now longer be lost

Fixed tourist’s winter clothing

Major features and improvements:

Check your calendar to see when a Festival starts in the town. Go talk to Miruta in the Town Square and make sure to Enjoy it!

Tailoring is now available; you can craft your own clothes, and Dye them!

Added Hangout events - as you gradually become friendly with the locals, some of them might eventually ask you to spend some time together

Added new fishing rods, lures and fish to catch

Added special insect “hotels” all around the island; they spawn insects which can be caught with a bugnet

Artifacts found during digging can now be donated to the Museum (upper floor of City Hall) and put on display; you can also donate shells, gemstones and bones

Witch Exam quests, related to festivals, insects and the museum can now be progressed

Added Dimensional Chests - a special type of chest that shares inventory with every other chest of its type. You will be able to find them in many places on the map

Drag & drop can now be used to swap items between containers and inventory

Added new Cauldron upgrades

Made improvements to quick slot menu available under TAB

Added progress bar to relationship hearts

Minor features and improvements:

Rebalanced jumping and jump potion; Abrill can now jump higher

Mushrooms can now grow on mushroom stumps all year long, when they’re in a greenhouse

Added a new SFX that is played whenever a fish bites

Fishing bait can now be changed without removing the previous one from the rod

You can now track Pixie Cups

Added a Hanger for clothes

Pickable particles are now disabled when the player is exploring Astra

Adjustments to Platinum Node drop rates

Added new pigments

Rebalanced clothing prices

If Abrill is watering a farm plot, she turns towards it

Adjusted rare fish spawns during fishing

You can now buy clothing directly from mannequins in Boutique

Added a recipe for Astral Termites

Multiple UI adjustments

You can now obtain a bugnet that is better than just a basic one

Added a new clothing set (Ancient Witch) as a reward for collecting all museum exhibits

Added nectars, which are used as insect lures

All fish are now available in the compendium

Added a new personal quest for Urushu

We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an important part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio team

