 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Athos update for 11 October 2023

Patch Notes v1.3.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12414883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch that addresses the following items.

  • Fixed slider on blueprint craft amount
  • Fixed crash after reaching max level
  • Fixed UI prompt to interact with untamed dino's
  • Made taming treats pickup able after placing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2526411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link