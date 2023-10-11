Patch Notes v1.3.8

Small patch that addresses the following items.
- Fixed slider on blueprint craft amount
- Fixed crash after reaching max level
- Fixed UI prompt to interact with untamed dino's
- Made taming treats pickup able after placing
