New Daily Challenge Game Mode! + Patch Notes v1.3.30

Daily Challenges

This major update adds a new game mode, the Daily Challenge. Here are some details on how it works:

Once you've beaten at least one run at any difficulty you can access "Daily Challenge" from the main menu.

Each day of the week features one character class with a new set of 3 to 4 starting abilities. For any particular date, the class and abilities are the same for all players.

The Daily Challenge is typically harder than the normal game since you start with fewer abilities. Can you win a Shadow run without Backstab? What about using the Oracle without Teleport? In our experience, it feels like playing at least 2 difficulty levels higher than the normal game. Figuring out how to finish the run while utilizing new abilities is part of the fun!

You can view and play up to a week of previous dates.

Mondays: Trooper

Tuesdays: Shadow

Wednesdays: Oracle

Thursdays: Charger

Fridays: Hunter

Saturdays: Witch

Sundays: One randomized class of the six

The game stores some stats of your Daily Challenge runs. If you beat a run on your very first try (without losing or abandoning the run) you will be awarded a "First Try Win" and a sparkle will appear next to the medal you earned in the Daily Challenge menu. The game also stores your "Win Streak" and "Total Wins".

All character classes and abilities are unlocked during the Daily Challenge regardless of your unlock progression in the main game. Playing the Daily Challenge will not earn green gems for unlocks.

Controller Vibration Added

Vibration effects have been added when playing the game with a controller or on Steam Deck. If you prefer the game without them they can be turned off with Settings>General>Vibration.

Bug Fixes