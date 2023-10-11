Share · View all patches · Build 12414837 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 15:59:10 UTC by Wendy

1 week has passed since the last major update, it is time again for some regular update...

And welcome again to all new players :)

ADDITIONS

Brand new upkeep mechanics (optional setting). Default OFF. This new setting aims at bringing more balance to the game. Each unit now have an upkeep cost that will be removed at the beginning of every turn.

Brand new income tooltip, shows a short breakdown of the income of the player. Including the upkeep for each category of units.

CHANGES

Engineers have their regular building destroyer buff back.

Japanese Light infantry, Heavy infantry, Light infantry 43, Paratroopers, Engineers graphics.

German engineers, Tiger I E, Panther A and G graphics.

Mechanized units now have the same penalty as tanks do when attacking a unit in an urban tile or rough terrain tile (forest, bocage, marshes…)

Mechanized and motorized units can no longer cross mountain tiles, even if marked as mountaineers.

Base Ideology of: Ireland (Democracy), Spain (Fascism), Sweden (Democracy).

Income modifier slider now accepts 0% as a value. Useful if you want a game where no side earns income every turn.

Downgrading a damaged unit into a unit that had lost HP would refill all its HP (for example, damaged regular infantry downgrading into garrison would result in full HP garrison instead of keeping the ratio of the lost HP).

FIXES