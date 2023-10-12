Patch 1.2.12

Changes and additions:
- After promising a pet to someone from the list of people interested in adoption, that person will no longer disappear from the list (after their timer runs out). This, in same cases, could cause that a waiting car would be stuck forever in front of the gate - thus blocking the game until the game was reloaded.
Bug fixes:
- Potential fix for the bug causing the save option to remain locked after completing an animal adoption.
- A series of fixes related to the popup system and the encyclopedia. Some popups were not displayed during the game, and some pages in the encyclopedia were not correctly unlocked - because of this, the "Know-it-all" achievement could not be unlocked. We believe that now the achievement will be possible to obtain.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to promise the adoption of a pet to a person from the interested list, and then adopt the pet themselves, thereby blocking their gate with a car waiting for the pet to be handed over.
Changed files in this update