Update 6.0.7

6.0.7 Patch Notes
- Small visual polish on guild UI
- Fixed default ingame chat position (You prolly need to re-set it if you changed it)
- Added a failsafe for a crash in market listing
- Fixed a crash with map screen
- Fixed a crash with town portal
- Increased Aura detection range
- Fixed various issues with skins missing graphics
- Fixed Seismic Slam crashing and not working correctly on viking
- Fixed various crashes
- Added missing content to Shop (HS+ name colors)
