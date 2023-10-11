 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Siege update for 11 October 2023

Update 6.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12414753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.0.7 Patch Notes

  • Small visual polish on guild UI
  • Fixed default ingame chat position (You prolly need to re-set it if you changed it)
  • Added a failsafe for a crash in market listing
  • Fixed a crash with map screen
  • Fixed a crash with town portal
  • Increased Aura detection range
  • Fixed various issues with skins missing graphics
  • Fixed Seismic Slam crashing and not working correctly on viking
  • Fixed various crashes
  • Added missing content to Shop (HS+ name colors)

Changed files in this update

Hero Siege EAC Depot 269213
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link