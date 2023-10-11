 Skip to content

DEVOUR update for 11 October 2023

v4.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12414749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pumpkins (and presents at Christmas) can now be cleared without clearing map collectables using --clear-collectables-halloween (or --clear-collectables-christmas during the Christmas event)

Changed files in this update

DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
  • Loading history…
DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
  • Loading history…
