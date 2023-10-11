Brigand on GOG (and to-do list)

Brigand: Oaxaca is on GOG and on sale! Get it DRM-free with all DLC for $8.70. You can put it on your USB to play at the office. Then purposely get fired from your shitty office job and collect unemployment. You can also do that with the Steam game folder without installing, but GOG pushes the DRM-free angle.

Here is a list of shit I will get around to doing eventually:

-Snow weather effects (for upcoming Texas DLC).

-Fix underwater bubbles animation.

-Put links to game manuals in launcher app.

-Customizable HUD positions?

-Don't fix cursor in place while loading maps.

-Virtual keyboard for Steam Deck.

-Auto-arrange abilities by skill.

-Gaozhong/Batshit dialogue about eye.

-Have all official stories listed first.

-One more ability line in character screen.