10-11 Game update

-
The multiplayer map has added the Magic Palace,
-
Added treasure chest function,
There will be loot chests in the bunker and dungeon to open, but be careful not to be attacked by the undead when opening!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The multiplayer map has added the Magic Palace,
Added treasure chest function,
There will be loot chests in the bunker and dungeon to open, but be careful not to be attacked by the undead when opening!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update