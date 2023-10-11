 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

生存启示录：终末之日 update for 11 October 2023

10-11 Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 12414672 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The multiplayer map has added the Magic Palace,

  2. Added treasure chest function,

There will be loot chests in the bunker and dungeon to open, but be careful not to be attacked by the undead when opening!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2408701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link