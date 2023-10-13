Survive the Rift - Update 0.6

Updated the project to Unity version 2022.3. We were on version 2019 which is no longer updated by Unity.

Added Reroll Modules device so you can spend 4 energy to randomly replace all equipped modules. Modules with multiple stacks are replaced with multiple random modules.

Added Device Code module that lets you buy devices at the shop. Stack count sets the quantity you can buy, so now you have more opportunities to stack a device and improve its power.

Weapons Locker Key module now stacks. The stack count is used to increase the weapon damage (random rolled stat on purchase).

Stack count is now maintained when a device is dropped and picked up again within a stage.

Added Inertia toggle so player ship movement will stop dead instead of drifting when there is no input.

Added Shot Volume slider for controlling the player shot sound volume (as a percentage of the SFX master volume).