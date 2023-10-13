 Skip to content

Survive the Rift update for 13 October 2023

Survive the Rift - Update 0.6

Survive the Rift - Update 0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for October 12 2023 - Version 0.6

  • Updated the project to Unity version 2022.3. We were on version 2019 which is no longer updated by Unity.

  • Added Reroll Modules device so you can spend 4 energy to randomly replace all equipped modules. Modules with multiple stacks are replaced with multiple random modules.

  • Added Device Code module that lets you buy devices at the shop. Stack count sets the quantity you can buy, so now you have more opportunities to stack a device and improve its power.

  • Weapons Locker Key module now stacks. The stack count is used to increase the weapon damage (random rolled stat on purchase).

  • Stack count is now maintained when a device is dropped and picked up again within a stage.

  • Added Inertia toggle so player ship movement will stop dead instead of drifting when there is no input.

  • Added Shot Volume slider for controlling the player shot sound volume (as a percentage of the SFX master volume).

  • Added an early access info note to the main menu screen.

