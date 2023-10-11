October 11 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12414588 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 20:13:54 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, a few small updates:

Updated the indication when a card is found (with enemies or without enemies)

Updated the equipment menu: now when the player clicks on an item in the inventory, the upcoming changes if he equips are indicated.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/34ee8c571890bd785257418c09e2aaf2e44fa312.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/34ee8c571890bd785257418c09e2aaf2e44fa312.gif)[/url]

Changed the dialogue cameras in the village, moved back and more dynamic.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/17ddc6ad433b67fa48728815b108de13667ac875.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/17ddc6ad433b67fa48728815b108de13667ac875.gif)[/url]

Removed an invisible collision on the Devil's Shoe (bridge just before Old Bazzya)

As always, join us on the Gaming Discord

Contact me on [the worlds of Alvara mailbox](lesmondesdalvara@gmail.com) for any questions or to become a beta tester

See you soon !