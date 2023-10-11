October 11 update

Hello everyone, a few small updates:
Updated the indication when a card is found (with enemies or without enemies)
Updated the equipment menu: now when the player clicks on an item in the inventory, the upcoming changes if he equips are indicated.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/34ee8c571890bd785257418c09e2aaf2e44fa312.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/34ee8c571890bd785257418c09e2aaf2e44fa312.gif)[/url]
- Changed the dialogue cameras in the village, moved back and more dynamic.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/17ddc6ad433b67fa48728815b108de13667ac875.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/17ddc6ad433b67fa48728815b108de13667ac875.gif)[/url]
- Removed an invisible collision on the Devil's Shoe (bridge just before Old Bazzya)
