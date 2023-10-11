 Skip to content

PongBall update for 11 October 2023

0.7.2.0 - Controller Navigation Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Pongers! There is first update which was inspired by community! If you have any suggestion or you want report bug you can so in Settings in About tab! Thank you and have fun!

0.7.2.0
[Controller]

  • Added Controller navigation (You can use menu with controller and with mouse!)
  • Added controller icon in main menu (So you know if your controller is connected to PC and ready to use!)
  • You can now change music with controller (Select button)
    [Music]
  • Added new song - Titanium by AlishaStudio
    [Scripts]
  • deleted old and unused scripts
    [Backgrounds]
  • Changed background in Choosemode multiplayer screen
  • Changed background in Choose_enemy screen
    [Shop]
  • We still working on shop so stay tuned!

