The Undead Lair Update as a free treat (No trick!)

Why hello there, golfing ghouls and dungeon divers!

We've got some spine-tingling news that's sure to get your putters twitching with excitement. We’re about to unleash some wickedly good fun with the free Undead Lair update for Dungeon Golf, and it's creeping your way on the 17th October, free of charge for owners of Dungeon Golf!

Picture this: a brand new 6-hole golf course, nestled deep within a sinister, swampy necropolis. It's lined with monsters and tombstones, because, of course, it is! It's the ultimate battleground for you and up to three friends this spooky season. Whether you're up for a showdown in online multiplayer or prefer a couch co-op match, this haunted haven has you covered. Use the course's countless hazards and obstacles to your advantage as you strive for victory. And speaking of victory, you'll need to master Dungeon Golf's 8 eclectic characters, each with their own unique abilities to conquer the course.

Now, if your pals decide to ghost you this Halloween, don't fret! The Undead Lair update has got your back with upgraded CPU opponents to challenge your skills. Plus, there's the all-new Creepy Classic Golf Quest, boasting 9 fiendish rounds of challenges to sink your teeth into. And the best part? This spooky, free content is here to stay - no disappearing acts, we promise!

Mark your calendars for October 17th because that's when you can snag the Undead Lair update, and it won't cost you a single candy corn. It's time to put the "boo" in "birdie."

See you on the course for tricks and treats! 👻

The Ants 🐜

