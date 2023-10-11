Bang-On Balls: Chronicles - Patch 1.0.1

We are excited to roll out the latest hotfix for Bang On Balls: Chronicles on Steam to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gaming adventure. Thanks to your continuous feedback and our team's relentless effort, we have been able to address several issues that were impacting your gameplay.

Here’s a sneak peek into the bug-bashing saga:

Gave a good talking to the Roman Boss who was sometimes playing hard to get, and now the fight kicks off like a charm!

Fixed the sneaky USA Control room Alien boss who thought it could hide below ground. Not on our watch!

Sorted out the flag mix-up in split-screen travel. Player 2, your flag is yours again!

Noticed some levels going all moody and dark in split screen? We brought back the lights!

Spruced up Co-op Player 1's camera. No more peeking through trees or other weird stuff!

Plugged up the cheeky spots in Japan that were trying to send you to the core of the earth.

Waves now make a splash when client players do a boat slam in the water. Surf’s up!

No more low-res surprise when switching to co-op, the visuals stay crisp.

International pals, we’ve dialed up the connectivity so you can join the bash without a hitch!

Co-op Player 2 will now chill in the diorama hangar when back at the main menu. As it should be!

Made those shy alien spheres visible to client players. Peek-a-boo!

And oh, the Toxic Boss Frog now finishes its dramatic entry before jumping into combat. The show's over, time to fight!

Keep the feedback coming, we're rolling this ball together!