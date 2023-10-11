・ Correction of typographical errors in the boss
・When the control menu is pressed on the field, the SE sound will be stopped.
・When the control menu is pressed on the boss, the SE sound will be stopped.
・When the menu is pressed on the base, the Lumiere and Whit sound will be stopped.
・When the control menu is pressed on the base, the Lumiere and Whit sound will be stopped.
ルミエルマグナ(LumiereMagna) update for 11 October 2023
UPDATE ver2.01 2023/10/11
