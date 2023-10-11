Techtonica & Desynced bundle now available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have a bundle to announce!

For those who don’t know, we brought Techtonica to Tokyo Game Show this year. We were hanging out at the booth, showing the game to fans, when the Desynced devs introduced themselves. Within a few minutes of chatting, we decided we wanted to partner up for a bundle.

So, you can now grab Desynced and Techtonica together on Steam at 12% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35493/Techtonica__Desynced/

This is a Complete The Set bundle, and that means you’ll still get the discount if you buy the game you don’t already own through the bundle.

Ready to get to work?