 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Techtonica update for 11 October 2023

Techtonica & Desynced bundle now available

Share · View all patches · Build 12414357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have a bundle to announce!

For those who don’t know, we brought Techtonica to Tokyo Game Show this year. We were hanging out at the booth, showing the game to fans, when the Desynced devs introduced themselves. Within a few minutes of chatting, we decided we wanted to partner up for a bundle.

So, you can now grab Desynced and Techtonica together on Steam at 12% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35493/Techtonica__Desynced/

This is a Complete The Set bundle, and that means you’ll still get the discount if you buy the game you don’t already own through the bundle.

Ready to get to work?

Changed depots in design branch

View more data in app history for build 12414357
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1457321 Depot 1457321
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link