 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GameMaker Studio 2 Web update for 11 October 2023

2023.8.2 Update Release 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12414270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small-but-essential update to the IDE for stopping a start-up crash you may have seen in the release from last week whenever licensing had failed.

Now, if there is an issue with incomplete/stale licensing information in your user manager file, GameMaker will detect this and clear the file out, allowing you to start the program safely and log in again with no problems.

There are no runtime changes/no new runtime to download, so it's still version 152.

For the full info on this IDE update, see:
IDE Notes

Changed files in this update

GameMaker Studio 2 Web Content Depot 585601
  • Loading history…
GameMaker Studio 2 Web-Mac Depot Depot 585602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link