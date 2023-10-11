minor update

The planets (including stars) within each galaxy have a certain probability of having a certain population of groups stationed, and they settle and make decisions at fixed times every day.

Settlement: Convert development values based on population. Settle one mining excavation volume and one automatic production volume. The development value is temporarily settled at 1% of the population, and each decision requires consumption of development value.

Annual settlement: Increase the integer population by a certain percentage

Decision 1 Exploration: If successful, increase known mineral reserves

Decision 2: Add mining productivity for specified minerals

Decision 3 Research on adding producible formulas

Decision 4: Increase Manufacturing Productivity for Formulation

Each decision has a small probability of success.

According to the production capacity and proven mineral reserves, the new mineral additions on the day of settlement are calculated. Based on the production capacity and existing material quantities, known formulas are produced for consumed materials.

If the formula is for a spaceship, each accumulated integer value will add a new spaceship or add an auxiliary ship to the spaceship (only adding attributes will not be used as a separate action unit, and auxiliary ship attributes will temporarily be directly added to the main ship)

Each planet can easily discover 300 types of minerals and corresponding specific quantities. (Considering memory savings, more will be added later in the form of slowly generated exploration)

Spacecraft items can define their benchmark armor, attacks, and defenses

The recipe has added a planet manufacturing mark, and the recipe with this mark will be automatically extracted and used by the groups on the planet

Added planet manufacturing markers to the ore smelting formula script in bulk

For the convenience of early observation, the yield has been increased by 100 times, and will be adjusted later