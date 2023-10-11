- Added 4 new Artifacts:
-- Scarab Brooch (battle 40+)
-- Heart of Iron (battle 50+)
-- Dice of Fate (battle 90+)
-- Pickaxe (battle 110+)
- Artifact usage will now be displayed in combat
- Increased Crit Damage on 'Razorblade Ring' from 20-35% to 25-50%
- 'Orb of Mana' mana regeneration increase is now limited to +100%
- When you equip 2 'Amulet of Warding' the effect can now be activated twice
- Plunderer achievement now also counts Mythril as item
- Updated several Artifact icons
- Adjusted raid boss stamina to an even number
- Fixed a bug where 'Amulet of Warding' would not prevent death
- Fixed a bug where trolls could become detached from their weapon
- Fixed a bug where 'Stormbringer Ring' could not grant any growth
- Fixed a bug where a battle could be started without enemies
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 11 October 2023
Patch v1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
