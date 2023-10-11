 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Patch v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12414162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 4 new Artifacts:
    -- Scarab Brooch (battle 40+)
    -- Heart of Iron (battle 50+)
    -- Dice of Fate (battle 90+)
    -- Pickaxe (battle 110+)
  • Artifact usage will now be displayed in combat
  • Increased Crit Damage on 'Razorblade Ring' from 20-35% to 25-50%
  • 'Orb of Mana' mana regeneration increase is now limited to +100%
  • When you equip 2 'Amulet of Warding' the effect can now be activated twice
  • Plunderer achievement now also counts Mythril as item
  • Updated several Artifact icons
  • Adjusted raid boss stamina to an even number
  • Fixed a bug where 'Amulet of Warding' would not prevent death
  • Fixed a bug where trolls could become detached from their weapon
  • Fixed a bug where 'Stormbringer Ring' could not grant any growth
  • Fixed a bug where a battle could be started without enemies

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link