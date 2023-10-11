[GAME UPDATE] v0.7FA

Hey there, everyone!

We've been a little quiet lately, but I promise it's for a good reason. ːsteamhappyː We've been working hard behind the scenes, doing some major refactoring and creating some cool tools to speed up the release of our upcoming major updates. But guess what? We've also cooked up an awesome update that's packed with some of the most requested features from our awesome community. So, without further ado, here's what's in store:

CCTV Enhancements

We've introduced some important improvements to the CCTV system. Now, the CCTV cameras and monitoring tables are interconnected through receivers and transmitters. When cameras are placed, they will automatically connect to nearby transmitters, and monitoring stations will link to the placed receivers if they are within range. The complete CCTV network is established by connecting a transmitter to a receiver. Receivers can be linked to multiple transmitters, and each connected monitoring station increases the capacity of the CCTV network by 6.

Sports Lounge and Betting

We've added a fresh entertainment type for your guests with the introduction of our sports lounge. Now, you can build a dedicated sports lounge area, install sports betting kiosks, and designate various sports betting options.

Employee Assignments and Patrol Routes

Employees such as maintenance officers, janitors, housekeepers, security officers, and vendors can also be assigned to patrol routes that you have created other than rooms. Additionally, our HR menu has undergone a complete revamp for more straightforward assignment management.

Employee Job Satisfaction

Employee happiness is no longer solely determined by moodlets. Now, employees' job satisfaction is influenced by the amenities in the employee break room. Each employee has their preferred break room items, snacks, and drinks. If their job satisfaction remains consistently low, they may decide to leave their position.

Customer Satisfaction

Customers arrive at our casino hotel with specific expectations, typically involving 4-6 primary services they wish to enjoy. Customer satisfaction is now based on whether we can meet these expectations or not, considering any unforeseen service unavailability.

Employee Break Scheduling

We've introduced more flexibility into our employees' break schedules. Each of the two shifts now offers three different break times. You have the freedom to customize these break times to ensure a seamless service flow and prevent any disruptions.

OTHER CHANGES/FIXES

FIXES

Fixed an issue where the overlay lines were not rendering correctly.

Resolved the problem of the casino games menu displaying 72-hour information instead of 24 hours.

Fixed the issue of the saved games menu not closing properly after deleting the last save of a casino.

Addressed the problem of the "CEO's Right-Hand" achievement not triggering after transitioning to the main game from the demo.

Fixed the issue of customers waiting indefinitely for an undelivered restaurant order.

Resolved the issue of restaurant orders canceling after reloading a game session.

Addressed the problem of mini bar item prices not syncing correctly after changing them from the pricing menu.

Fixed the issue of dirty bed sprites not rendering correctly.

Addressed the visual issue of info icons showing during an active overlay.

Addressed the problem of employees not choosing the closest restrooms or break rooms.

CHANGES

Stairs can now be placed on the same tile as elevator entrances.

Room names can now be changed from their info menus.

The rating point needed for a 0.5 rating is increased to 250.

The rating point needed for a 1 rating is increased to 500.

The rating point needed for a 1.5 rating is increased to 1500.

Rating points now can't exceed the maximum point needed for a 5-star casino hotel rating.

Customers now receive a negative moodlet if they can't find their favorite casino hotel service after arrival.

Design changes have been made to the building menu UI.

Design changes have been made to the top info bar UI.

The price of research slot 2 is increased from 20k to 25k.

Prices of levels 5, 6, and 7 research are increased.

Research times for levels 5, 6, and 7 research are decreased.

CCTV cam capacity of the monitoring tables is increased from 4 to 6.

CCTV cams now can't be placed too close to each other.

Customers now don't receive a negative moodlet if they can't find an assigned vendor in rooms other than the casino.

The service hour policy for the meeting room is removed. It will now be considered as open automatically if there is an ongoing event.

The trash carry capacity of the janitors is increased from 10 to 15.

ADDITIONS